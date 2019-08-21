<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.08.2019 11:01:49

DGAP-DD: Basler AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2019 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: CFO
First name: Hardy
Last name(s): Mehl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
35.10 EUR 35100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
35.1000 EUR 35100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Daimler AG / Tesla Inc. 48927444 65.00 % 17.00 %
Lululemon Athletica Inc. / Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48927445 65.00 % 12.40 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48927433 55.00 % 9.75 %

21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53383  21.08.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Basler AGmehr Nachrichten