Baader Bank Aktie [Valor: 251426 / ISIN: DE0005088108]
03.03.2022 08:35:19

DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english

Baader Bank
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.03.2022 / 08:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.70 EUR 775.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.7000 EUR 775.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73159  03.03.2022 



