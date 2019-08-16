DGAP-DD: Axel Springer SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.08.2019 / 16:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Stephanie Last name(s): Caspar





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Axel Springer SE

b) LEI

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005501357





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase related to virtual stock option plan





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



62.90 EUR 67114.30 EUR



62.85 EUR 369746.55 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



62.8577 EUR 436860.85 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





