<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.08.2019 16:47:53

DGAP-DD: Axel Springer SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2019 / 16:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Stephanie
Last name(s): Caspar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Axel Springer SE

b) LEI
529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005501357

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase related to virtual stock option plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
62.90 EUR 67114.30 EUR
62.85 EUR 369746.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
62.8577 EUR 436860.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE
Axel-Springer-Straße 65
10888 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53331  16.08.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Axel Springer SEmehr Nachrichten