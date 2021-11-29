SMI 12’254 0.5%  SPI 15’683 0.5%  Dow 34’899 -2.5%  DAX 15’383 0.8%  Euro 1.0443 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’141 1.3%  Gold 1’795 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’867 0.1%  Dollar 0.9250 0.2%  Öl 76.2 4.5% 

AUTO1 Aktie [Valor: 59474167 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884]
Kaufen Verkaufen
29.11.2021 12:21:46

DGAP-DD: AUTO1 Group SE english

AUTO1
26.13 CHF 1.75%




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2021 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Boser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
24.75 EUR 198000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.75 EUR 198000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/11/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71277  29.11.2021 



