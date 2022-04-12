Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12'529 0.2%  SPI 15'988 0.4%  Dow 34'308 -1.2%  DAX 14'193 -0.6%  Euro 1.0133 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'786 -1.4%  Gold 1'957 0.1%  Bitcoin 37'340 1.5%  Dollar 0.9328 0.2%  Öl 101.4 2.1% 
audius Aktie [Valor: 3552891 / ISIN: NL0006129074]
12.04.2022 09:01:04

DGAP-DD: audius SE english

audius
16.60 EUR 4.40%
12.04.2022 / 09:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name and legal form: LDT GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Konstantin
Last name(s): Tsaligopoulos
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

audius SE

529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: NL0006129074

Acquisition

Price(s) Volume(s)
16.60 EUR 1162.00 EUR
16.60 EUR 1162.00 EUR
16.80 EUR 1008.00 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
16.6600 EUR 3332.0000 EUR

11/04/2022; UTC+2

Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


12.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
End of News DGAP News Service




74237  12.04.2022 



