15.06.2022 10:29:43

DGAP-DD: artnet AG english

artnet
7.41 CHF 0.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hans Reinhard
Last name(s): Neuendorf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
artnet AG

b) LEI
391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0375

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
7.50 EUR 5032.5 EUR
7.48 EUR 5355.68 EUR
7.30 EUR 8124.9 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.426 EUR 18513.08 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76053  15.06.2022 



