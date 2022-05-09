|
09.05.2022 18:32:46
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
74809 09.05.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Allianz
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18:31
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english (EQS Group)
|
18:31
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch (EQS Group)