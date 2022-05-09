Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Allianz Aktie [Valor: 322646 / ISIN: DE0008404005]
09.05.2022 18:32:55

DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english

Allianz
204.71 CHF -7.74%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2022 / 18:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christopher George
Last name(s): Townsend

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Allianz SE

b) LEI
529900K9B0N5BT694847 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008404005

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition as own investment of the Members of the Board of Management according to the contract of employment as a Member of the Board of Management

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
193.519265 EUR 487475.03 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
193.519265 EUR 487475.03 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74807  09.05.2022 



