<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.07.2019 16:48:39

DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.07.2019 / 16:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Goedsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction




Exercise of stock options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.46 EUR 141900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.4600 EUR 141900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48130424 49.00 % 8.20 %
Amazon.com / Apple / Walt Disney 48130425 65.00 % 7.40 %
Lonza Group N / Straumann Hldg. AG 48130426 69.00 % 7.00 %

10.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52549  10.07.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Allgeiermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allgeiermehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:39
Vontobel: Mit XL-Puffer in Chiphersteller investieren?
13:42
Zentralbanken kaufen soviel Gold wie lange nicht
13:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Chevron, Marathon Oil, Schlumberger
12:00
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08:44
Konjunktursorgen bremsen SMI ein
06:13
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone abgearbeitet / Nestlé – Wann geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allgeier 27.84 -1.17% Allgeier

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin legt kräftig zu - Jahreshoch in Sicht?
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben
1. Halbjahr: So performten die grössten ETFs aus dem Cannabis-Sektor
BASF-Aktie sackt ab: Prognose eingedampft - Gewinnwarnung
ABB-Aktie fällt: ABB verkauft Solarwechselrichtergeschäft an italienische Fimer
SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Türkische Lira bricht nach Entlassung von Notenbank-Chef ein
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht ein: INTERROLL schockt Anleger mit Ausblick

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX dämmt Verluste ein -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer
Zur Wochenmitte läutet der heimische Aktienmarkt eine Erholung ein. Der DAX notiert nahe der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich dank Powell-Aussagen in Grün. In Asien ging es an den meisten Börsen bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB