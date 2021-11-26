SMI 12’266 -1.5%  SPI 15’682 -1.4%  Dow 35’804 0.0%  DAX 15’506 -2.6%  Euro 1.0442 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’167 -2.9%  Gold 1’809 1.1%  Bitcoin 50’748 -8.0%  Dollar 0.9267 -1.0%  Öl 78.1 -5.1% 

26.11.2021 11:05:45

DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english

AIXTRON
19.44 CHF -8.87%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.11.2021 / 11:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
18.650 EUR 37300.00 EUR
18.600 EUR 37200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.6250 EUR 74500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71247  26.11.2021 



