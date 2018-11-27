<
27.11.2018 09:20:17

DGAP-DD: Ahlers AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.11.2018 / 09:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: WTW-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Stella A.
Last name(s): Ahlers
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ahlers AG

b) LEI
529900W4D172NXB8WQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005009740

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.049 EUR 3049.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.0490 EUR 3049.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-11-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt am Main
MIC: XFRA


27.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ahlers AG
Elverdisser Straße 313
32052 Herford
Germany
Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




46777  27.11.2018 



