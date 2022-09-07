DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
07.09.2022 23:56:06

DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings
19.81 CHF -9.64%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2022 / 23:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gregory James
Last name(s): McCray

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 30.348 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.90 USD 694.97 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.90 USD 694.97 USD

e) Date of the transaction
04/09/2022; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NASDAQ
MIC: XNAS


07.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77951  07.09.2022 CET/CEST



