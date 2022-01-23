SMI 12’356 -1.6%  SPI 15’666 -1.6%  Dow 34’265 -1.3%  DAX 15’604 -1.9%  Euro 1.0341 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’230 -1.6%  Gold 1’834 -0.3%  Bitcoin 32’979 -11.6%  Dollar 0.9118 -0.6%  Öl 87.9 0.5% 
23.01.2022 22:29:31

DGAP-DD: 468 SPAC II SE english




468 SPAC II SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.01.2022 / 22:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





  Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
         
  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
  a) Name1 TEIXL Investments GmbH
   
  2. Reason for the notification
  a) Position/status2 PCA with Alexander Kudlich (member of the managment board - Vorstandsmitglied)
  b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification
   
  3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
  a) Name4 468 SPAC II SE
  b) LEI5 222100A4X237BRODWF67
   
  4a. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 33,750 class B1 shares
    Identification code7 N/A
  b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
  c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
  EUR 540.- 33,750 class B1 shares
  d) Aggregated information  
  - Aggregated volume10 N/A
  - Price11 N/A
  e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22
  f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue
         
  4b. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 191,250 class B2 shares
    Identification code7 N/A
  b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
  c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
  EUR 3,060.- 191,250 class B2 shares
  d) Aggregated information  
  - Aggregated volume10 N/A
  - Price11 N/A
  e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22
  f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue
         
  4c. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 225,000 class B3 shares
    Identification code7 N/A
  b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
  c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
    EUR 3,600.- 225,000 class B3 shares
  d) Aggregated information  
    - Aggregated volume10 N/A
    - Price11 N/A
  e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22
  f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue
         
  4d. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 225,000 class B4 shares
    Identification code7 N/A
  b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
  c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
    EUR 3,600.- 225,000 class B4 shares
  d) Aggregated information  
    - Aggregated volume10 N/A
    - Price11 N/A
  e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22
  f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue
         
  4e. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 99,044 class B warrants  
    Identification code7 N/A  
  b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
  c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
      EUR 148,566.- 99,044 class B warrants
  d) Aggregated information    
    - Aggregated volume10 N/A  
    - Price11 N/A  
  e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22  
  f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue  
         
      Date and signature 20.01.2022
_________________________________________________________

23.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: 468 SPAC II SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72100  23.01.2022 



