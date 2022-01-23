DGAP-DD: 468 SPAC II SE english



468 SPAC II SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.01.2022 / 22:01

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Florian Leibert 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status2 PDMR (member of the managment board - Vorstandsmitglied) b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name4 468 SPAC II SE b) LEI5 222100A4X237BRODWF67 4a. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 33,750 class B1 shares Identification code7 N/A b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 540.- 33,750 class B1 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 N/A - Price11 N/A e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22 f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue 4b. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 191,250 class B2 shares Identification code7 N/A b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 3,060.- 191,250 class B2 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 N/A - Price11 N/A e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22 f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue 4c. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 225,000 class B3 shares Identification code7 N/A b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 3,600.- 225,000 class B3 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 N/A - Price11 N/A e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22 f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue 4d. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 225,000 class B4 shares Identification code7 N/A b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 3,600.- 225,000 class B4 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 N/A - Price11 N/A e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22 f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue 4e. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 99,044 class B warrants Identification code7 N/A b) Nature of the transaction8 Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 148,566.- 99,044 class B warrants d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 N/A - Price11 N/A e) Date of the transaction12 17-01-22 f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue Date and signature 20.01.2022 _________________________________________________________

