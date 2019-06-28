DGAP-DD: 2G Energy AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.06.2019 / 14:57

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ludger Last name(s): Holtkamp





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

2G Energy AG

b) LEI

529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



40.40 EUR 6504.40 EUR



40.30 EUR 5601.70 EUR



40.30 EUR 4997.20 EUR



40.50 EUR 4009.50 EUR



40.20 EUR 12743.40 EUR



40.10 EUR 2406.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



40.2913 EUR 36262.2000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





