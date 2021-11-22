DGAP-CMS: Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

Wacker Neuson SE, Munich
WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 33
In the period from November 15, 2021 up to and including November 19, 2021 a total of 148,417 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The total number of shares repurchased in the period from November 15, 2021 up to and including
November 19, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:
|Date
|Total no of repurchased shares (piece)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|Volume (EUR)
|November 15, 2021
|30,000
|27.80000
|834,000.00
|November 16, 2021
|30,000
|27.69298
|830,789.26
|November 17, 2021
|25,000
|28.06215
|701,553.66
|November 18, 2021
|32,951
|28.18767
|928,811.92
|November 19, 2021
|30,466
|28.51680
|868,792.76
The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 2,124,655 pieces of shares.
The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.
Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:
https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback
Munich, November 22, 2021
Wacker Neuson SE
The Executive Board