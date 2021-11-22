SMI 12’506 -0.3%  SPI 16’049 -0.4%  Dow 35’602 -0.8%  DAX 16’129 -0.2%  Euro 1.0453 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’345 -0.3%  Gold 1’841 -0.3%  Bitcoin 52’728 -3.4%  Dollar 0.9271 -0.2%  Öl 78.7 0.1% 
22.11.2021 14:07:13

DGAP-CMS: Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

Wacker Neuson
28.74 CHF 3.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE / Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

22.11.2021 / 14:07
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE, Munich
WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 33

In the period from November 15, 2021 up to and including November 19, 2021 a total of 148,417 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased in the period from November 15, 2021 up to and including
November 19, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
November 15, 2021 30,000 27.80000 834,000.00
November 16, 2021 30,000 27.69298 830,789.26
November 17, 2021 25,000 28.06215 701,553.66
November 18, 2021 32,951 28.18767 928,811.92
November 19, 2021 30,466 28.51680 868,792.76
 

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 2,124,655 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, November 22, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE
The Executive Board


22.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1251007  22.11.2021 

