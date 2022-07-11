DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

|
In the time period from and including 04 July 2022 until and including 08 July 2022, a number of 331,560 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 June 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 June 2022.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 June 2022 until and including 08 July 2022 amounts to 575,851 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 11 July 2022
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
[1] Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
