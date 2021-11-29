SMI 12’262 0.5%  SPI 15’689 0.6%  Dow 35’236 1.0%  DAX 15’401 0.9%  Euro 1.0432 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’149 1.5%  Gold 1’785 -0.4%  Bitcoin 52’927 0.2%  Dollar 0.9257 0.2%  Öl 76.7 5.2% 

Siemens Healthineers Aktie
29.11.2021 15:00:06

DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Siemens Healthineers
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 22nd Interim Reporting
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

29.11.2021 / 15:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 22nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 22 November 2021 until and including 26 November 2021, a number of 10,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 June 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 June 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
11/22/2021 2,000 66.5029
11/23/2021 2,000 64.6345
11/24/2021 2,000 63.5410
11/25/2021 2,000 64.1752
11/26/2021 2,000 64.1276
 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 28 June 2021 until and including 26 November 2021 amounts to 2,817,880 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 29 November 2021

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

1 Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252590  29.11.2021 

