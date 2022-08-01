DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 37th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 25 July 2022 until and including 31 July 2022, a number of 610,690 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 25/07/2022 173,124 104.58672 26/07/2022 163,483 103.10257 27/07/2022 100,503 104.51089 28/07/2022 99,359 105.72480 29/07/2022 74,221 107.95178

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 31 July 2022 amounts to 9,286,411 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 1 August 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board