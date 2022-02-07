SMI 12’171 0.3%  SPI 15’395 0.2%  Dow 35’090 -0.1%  DAX 15’165 0.4%  Euro 1.0571 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’103 0.4%  Gold 1’812 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’412 0.4%  Dollar 0.9252 0.0%  Öl 92.6 0.1% 
DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Siemens
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2022 / 10:01
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 31 January 2022 until and including 6 February 2022, a number of 50,287 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
31/01/2022 9,975 140.30578
01/02/2022 9,843 142.10775
02/02/2022 9,912 141.19170
03/02/2022 10,152 137.77394
04/02/2022 10,405 134.35216
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 6 February 2022 amounts to 640,333 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 February 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
