DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 29 August 2022 until and including 02 September 2022, a total number of 192,244 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 29/08/2022 23,835 55.84 CEUX 29/08/2022 4,395 55.87 TQEX 29/08/2022 31,657 55.93 XETA 30/08/2022 23,785 56.92 CEUX 30/08/2022 4,369 56.80 TQEX 30/08/2022 23,707 56.72 XETA 31/08/2022 12,232 57.37 CEUX 31/08/2022 2,201 57.56 TQEX 31/08/2022 5,447 57.40 XETA 01/09/2022 18,899 56.56 CEUX 01/09/2022 2,702 56.57 TQEX 01/09/2022 8,779 56.53 XETA 02/09/2022 18,369 57.63 CEUX 02/09/2022 3,635 57.68 TQEX 02/09/2022 8,232 57.55 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 02 September 2022 therefore amounts to 3,071,108 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 05 September 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board