DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
13.06.2022 / 14:06
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 06 June 2022 until and including 10 June 2022, a total number of 207,752 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|
|Market (MIC Code)
|06/06/2022
06/06/2022
06/06/2022
07/06/2022
07/06/2022
07/06/2022
08/06/2022
08/06/2022
08/06/2022
09/06/2022
09/06/2022
09/06/2022
10/06/2022
10/06/2022
10/06/2022
|20,101
2,986
7,773
26,946
4,609
16,280
28,767
5,690
14,055
8,077
1,179
2,457
27,167
5,506
36,159
|58,39
58,33
58,39
57,85
57,85
57,84
57,98
57,96
57,98
58,08
57,98
58,03
57,29
57,19
56,99
|
|CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 10 June 2022 therefore amounts to 1,560,649 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.
Munich, 13 June 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de