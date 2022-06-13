Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
13.06.2022 14:06:15

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
65.15 CHF -3.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

13.06.2022 / 14:06
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 06 June 2022 until and including 10 June 2022, a total number of 207,752 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
06/06/2022

06/06/2022

06/06/2022

07/06/2022

07/06/2022

07/06/2022

08/06/2022

08/06/2022

08/06/2022

09/06/2022

09/06/2022

09/06/2022

10/06/2022

10/06/2022

10/06/2022		 20,101

2,986

7,773

26,946

4,609

16,280

28,767

5,690

14,055

8,077

1,179

2,457

27,167

5,506

36,159		 58,39

58,33

58,39

57,85

57,85

57,84

57,98

57,96

57,98

58,08

57,98

58,03

57,29

57,19

56,99		   CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 10 June 2022 therefore amounts to 1,560,649 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 13 June 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1374275  13.06.2022 

