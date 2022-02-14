DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
14.02.2022 / 14:21
In the period from 07 February 2022 until and including 11 February 2022, a total number of 570,325 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|
|Market (MIC Code)
|07/02/2022
|42,145
|53.25
|
|CEUX
|07/02/2022
|11,965
|53.42
|
|TQEX
|07/02/2022
|55,341
|53.35
|
|XETA
|08/02/2022
|42,669
|52.65
|
|CEUX
|08/02/2022
|12,068
|52.74
|
|TQEX
|08/02/2022
|54,578
|52.73
|
|XETA
|09/02/2022
|42,742
|54.56
|
|CEUX
|09/02/2022
|15,694
|54.52
|
|TQEX
|09/02/2022
|56,960
|54.56
|
|XETA
|10/02/2022
|43,156
|53.97
|
|CEUX
|10/02/2022
|16,288
|53.90
|
|TQEX
|10/02/2022
|57,072
|53.99
|
|XETA
|11/02/2022
|43,823
|53.07
|
|CEUX
|11/02/2022
|16,334
|53.26
|
|TQEX
|11/02/2022
|59,490
|53.11
|
|XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 11 February 2022 therefore amounts to 3,274,468 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.
Munich, 14 February 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
