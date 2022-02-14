DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 07 February 2022 until and including 11 February 2022, a total number of 570,325 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 07/02/2022 42,145 53.25 CEUX 07/02/2022 11,965 53.42 TQEX 07/02/2022 55,341 53.35 XETA 08/02/2022 42,669 52.65 CEUX 08/02/2022 12,068 52.74 TQEX 08/02/2022 54,578 52.73 XETA 09/02/2022 42,742 54.56 CEUX 09/02/2022 15,694 54.52 TQEX 09/02/2022 56,960 54.56 XETA 10/02/2022 43,156 53.97 CEUX 10/02/2022 16,288 53.90 TQEX 10/02/2022 57,072 53.99 XETA 11/02/2022 43,823 53.07 CEUX 11/02/2022 16,334 53.26 TQEX 11/02/2022 59,490 53.11 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 11 February 2022 therefore amounts to 3,274,468 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 14 February 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board