14.02.2022 14:21:37

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
65.15 CHF -3.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

14.02.2022 / 14:21
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 07 February 2022 until and including 11 February 2022, a total number of 570,325 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
07/02/2022 42,145 53.25   CEUX
07/02/2022 11,965 53.42   TQEX
07/02/2022 55,341 53.35   XETA
08/02/2022 42,669 52.65   CEUX
08/02/2022 12,068 52.74   TQEX
08/02/2022 54,578 52.73   XETA
09/02/2022 42,742 54.56   CEUX
09/02/2022 15,694 54.52   TQEX
09/02/2022 56,960 54.56   XETA
10/02/2022 43,156 53.97   CEUX
10/02/2022 16,288 53.90   TQEX
10/02/2022 57,072 53.99   XETA
11/02/2022 43,823 53.07   CEUX
11/02/2022 16,334 53.26   TQEX
11/02/2022 59,490 53.11   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 11 February 2022 therefore amounts to 3,274,468 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 14 February 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


14.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1280321  14.02.2022 

