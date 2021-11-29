DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b). para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 19 November 2021, a total number of 462,239 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 22/11/2021 25,294 62.50 CEUX 22/11/2021 4,610 62.71 TQEX 22/11/2021 14,819 62.23 XETA 23/11/2021 29,648 58.99 CEUX 23/11/2021 5,752 59.03 TQEX 23/11/2021 27,745 58.56 XETA 24/11/2021 70,330 59.69 XETA 25/11/2021 16,525 60.09 CEUX 25/11/2021 3,989 60.29 TQEX 25/11/2021 9,911 60.14 XETA 26/11/2021 27,702 59.50 CEUX 26/11/2021 4,832 59.49 TQEX 26/11/2021 14,361 59.46 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 26 November 2021 therefore amounts to 462,239 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 29 November 2021

Scout24 SE

The Management Board