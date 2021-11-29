SMI 12’240 0.3%  SPI 15’669 0.4%  Dow 34’955 0.2%  DAX 15’288 0.2%  Euro 1.0421 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’111 0.5%  Gold 1’787 -0.3%  Bitcoin 52’852 0.0%  Dollar 0.9247 0.1%  Öl 74.6 2.3% 

Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
29.11.2021 16:49:53

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
67.30 CHF -2.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b). para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

29.11.2021 / 16:49
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b). para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 19 November 2021, a total number of 462,239 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
22/11/2021 25,294 62.50   CEUX
22/11/2021 4,610 62.71   TQEX
22/11/2021 14,819 62.23   XETA
23/11/2021 29,648 58.99   CEUX
23/11/2021 5,752 59.03   TQEX
23/11/2021 27,745 58.56   XETA
24/11/2021 70,330 59.69   XETA
25/11/2021 16,525 60.09   CEUX
25/11/2021 3,989 60.29   TQEX
25/11/2021 9,911 60.14   XETA
26/11/2021 27,702 59.50   CEUX
26/11/2021 4,832 59.49   TQEX
26/11/2021 14,361 59.46   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 26 November 2021 therefore amounts to 462,239 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 29 November 2021

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252655  29.11.2021 

