DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback

QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information



18.06.2019 / 12:02

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated May 10, 2019, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a fourth tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from June 10, 2019 until and including June 14, 2019 amounts to 65,436 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume acquired (EUR) (EUR) 10 June 2019 11 June 2019 16,426 34.6999 569,980.56 12 June 2019 16,511 34.5217 569,987.79 13 June 2019 16,247 35.0832 569,996.75 14 June 2019 16,252 35.0709 569,972.27 Total 65,436 34.8422 2,279,937.36

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from May 10, 2019 until and including June 14, 2019 amounts to 758,894 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 18 June 2019

Managing Board

