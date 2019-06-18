<
18.06.2019 12:02:43

DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

18.06.2019 / 12:02
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated May 10, 2019, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a fourth tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from June 10, 2019 until and including June 14, 2019 amounts to 65,436 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume
acquired (EUR) (EUR)
10 June 2019
11 June 2019 16,426 34.6999 569,980.56
12 June 2019 16,511 34.5217 569,987.79
13 June 2019 16,247 35.0832 569,996.75
14 June 2019 16,252 35.0709 569,972.27
Total 65,436 34.8422 2,279,937.36

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from May 10, 2019 until and including June 14, 2019 amounts to 758,894 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 18 June 2019

Managing Board

###
Contacts:

QIAGEN
Investor Relations
John Gilardi
+49 2103 29 11711
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
+49 2103 29 11826
e-mail: pr@qiagen.com


18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826605  18.06.2019 

