|
09.09.2022 23:16:38
DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Information on share buyback program
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
In the time period from 1 September 2022 until and including 8 September 2022, a number of 9,870 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 8 September 2022 amounts to 93,522 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG
09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1439751 09.09.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu PSI Software AG
|
23:16
|DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
23:16
|DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG english (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG english (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG deutsch (EQS Group)