Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’187 -0.1%  SPI 14’522 -0.1%  Dow 32’727 -0.3%  DAX 13’656 -0.1%  Euro 0.9791 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’751 -0.1%  Gold 1’791 0.0%  Bitcoin 22’233 2.9%  Dollar 0.9568 0.2%  Öl 94.8 1.3% 
0 CHF Kommission

PSI Software Aktie [Valor: 10263289 / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.08.2022 09:16:01

DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

PSI Software
29.10 CHF 2.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

05.08.2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
 

Information on share buyback program
5 August 2022
 

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
 

In the time period from 28 July 2022 until and including 4 August 2022, a number of 9,150 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.


Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
28 July 22 1,941 29.7500 57,744.75
29 July 22 1,941 24.7122 47,966.38
01 August 22 1,941 24.7053 47,952.99
02 August 22 700 24.4500 17,115.00
03 August 22 686 24.8102 17,019.80
04 August 22 1,941 25.1836 48,881.37
       
Total 9,150 25.8667 236,680.28

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

 

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 4 August 2022 amounts to 65,672 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

 

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


05.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1413921  05.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413921&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu PSI Software AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten