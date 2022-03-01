SMI 11’862 -1.0%  SPI 15’019 -1.0%  Dow 33’180 -2.1%  DAX 13’905 -3.9%  Euro 1.0217 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’766 -4.0%  Gold 1’940 1.6%  Bitcoin 40’268 1.7%  Dollar 0.9184 0.1%  Öl 105.3 4.2% 
PSI Software Aktie
01.03.2022 19:26:33

DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

PSI Software
37.25 CHF 0.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

01.03.2022 / 19:26
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
1 March 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 21 February 2022 until and including 28 February 2022, a number of 165 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
21 Feb. 22 3,403 37.5522 127,790.14
22 Feb. 22 3,403 36.9504 125,742.21
23 Feb. 22 3,403 37.4502 127,443.03
24 Feb. 22 3,403 35.3682 120,357.98
25 Feb. 22 1,600 35.9500 57,520.00
28 Feb. 22 533 36.0000 19,188.00
       
Total 15,745 36.7127 578,041.36
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 1 February 2022 until and including 28 February 2022 amounts to 15,745 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


01.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1291751  01.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291751&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

