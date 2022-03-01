DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program

1 March 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 21 February 2022 until and including 28 February 2022, a number of 165 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 21 Feb. 22 3,403 37.5522 127,790.14 22 Feb. 22 3,403 36.9504 125,742.21 23 Feb. 22 3,403 37.4502 127,443.03 24 Feb. 22 3,403 35.3682 120,357.98 25 Feb. 22 1,600 35.9500 57,520.00 28 Feb. 22 533 36.0000 19,188.00 Total 15,745 36.7127 578,041.36

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 1 February 2022 until and including 28 February 2022 amounts to 15,745 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and

Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727

Fax +49 30 2801-1000

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de