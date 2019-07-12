|
12.07.2019 12:34:32
DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 03 July 2019 until and including 11 July 2019, a number of 5,853 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 11 July 2019 amounts to 401,198 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).
Munich, 12 July 2019
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
840489 12.07.2019