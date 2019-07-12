<
12.07.2019 12:34:32

DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

12.07.2019 / 12:34
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 03 July 2019 until and including 11 July 2019, a number of 5,853 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)
03.07.2019 44 227.6682
04.07.2019 45 227.9333
05.07.2019 1,316 225.7239
08.07.2019 549 226.2954
09.07.2019 683 226.5704
10.07.2019 3,083 225.3547
11.07.2019 133 223.6669
 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 11 July 2019 amounts to 401,198 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 12 July 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management


12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

840489  12.07.2019 

