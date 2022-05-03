DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Linde plc / 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement, and Form of Proxy

03.05.2022 / 20:30

Linde Public Limited Company



3 May 2022



Re: 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement, and Form of Proxy (the 'Documents')



The Documents have been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the 'Company'). The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, https://investors.linde.com/proxystatement.



The Documents have been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:



Companies Announcement Office Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200



The Documents will be posted to shareholders of the Company on 29 April 2022.



