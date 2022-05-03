Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’002 0.3%  SPI 15’428 0.1%  Dow 33’184 0.4%  DAX 14’039 0.7%  Euro 1.0300 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’761 0.8%  Gold 1’867 0.2%  Bitcoin 36’899 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9789 0.1%  Öl 105.4 -2.0% 
1 Aktie gratis

Linde Aktie [Valor: 37962490 / ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2022 20:30:19

DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Linde
308.43 CHF 1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Linde plc / 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement, and Form of Proxy
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

03.05.2022 / 20:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Public Limited Company

3 May 2022

Re: 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement, and Form of Proxy (the 'Documents')

The Documents have been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the 'Company'). The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, https://investors.linde.com/proxystatement.

The Documents have been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Companies Announcement Office Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200

The Documents will be posted to shareholders of the Company on 29 April 2022.
 

03.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1342673  03.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342673&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Linde plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten