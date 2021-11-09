DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 40. Interim Report

On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 01.11.2021 through 05.11.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 01.11.2021 6.232 322,9759 46.500 278,766 52.732 02.11.2021 30.000 327,5531 15.307 281,2418 45.307 03.11.2021 20.471 326,3411 42.000 283,283 62.471 04.11.2021 30.000 329,9049 33.600 284,4331 63.600 05.11.2021 40.000 331,845 31.500 286,9347 71.500

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 09.11.2021

Linde plc