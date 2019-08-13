DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 25. Interim Report

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 05.08.2019 through 09.08.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 05.08.2019 136.922 191,1133 06.08.2019 170.000 187,8112 07.08.2019 149.433 189,1568 08.08.2019 110.010 191,9944 09.08.2019 111.200 191,3113

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividend-information/share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 13.08.2019

Linde plc