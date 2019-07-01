|
DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 28 June 2019, Linde plc filed a form 11-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/479a90e4-e353-412a-9839-7616e47d a819 (short URL: https://bit.ly/2LBwK1Q)
