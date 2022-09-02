DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 02 September 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 29 August 2022 until and including 02 September 2022 a number of 4,858 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 29 August 2022 1,133 18.8763 21,386.90 30 August 2022 1,182 18.4550 21,813.80 31 August 2022 700 18.6654 13,065.80 01 September 2022 1,018 18.6929 19,029.40 02 September 2022 825 17.9404 14,800.80 Total 4,858 18.5460 90,096.70

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 23,750.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board