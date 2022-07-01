DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 01 July 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

3rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 01 July 2022 a number of 4,335 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 27 June 2022 1,907 18.6493 35,564.15 28 June 2022 1,788 18.6875 33,413.20 29 June 2022

30 June 2022

01 July 2022 162

392

86 18.5500

18.7608

18.8500 3,005.10

7,354.25

1,621.10 Total 4,335 18.6754 80,957.80

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 17,378.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 01 July 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board