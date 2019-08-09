<
09.08.2019 17:36:53

DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Reporting
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

09.08.2019 / 17:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 09. August 2019

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

1st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 05 August 2019 until and including 09 August 2019 a number of 5.100 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Die Gesamtzahl der zurückgekauften Aktien, der gewichtete Durchschnittskurs sowie das aggregierte Volumen betrug für den genannten Zeitraum jeweils pro Tag:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
05 August 2019 200 5.74 1,148.00
06 August 2019 3.600 5.80 20,880.00
08 August 2019 1.300 5.7546 7,480.98
Gesamt 5.100 5.7861 29,508.98
 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 5.100.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 09 August 2019

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board


09.08.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

855367  09.08.2019 

