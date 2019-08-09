|
09.08.2019 17:36:53
DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Reporting
Wiesbaden, 09. August 2019
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Announcement in connection with the share buyback program
1st Interim Reporting
In the time period from 05 August 2019 until and including 09 August 2019 a number of 5.100 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Die Gesamtzahl der zurückgekauften Aktien, der gewichtete Durchschnittskurs sowie das aggregierte Volumen betrug für den genannten Zeitraum jeweils pro Tag:
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 5.100.
The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.
Wiesbaden, 09 August 2019
JDC Group AG
