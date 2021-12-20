SMI 12’602 -0.9%  SPI 16’049 -0.8%  Dow 35’365 -1.5%  DAX 15’232 -1.9%  Euro 1.0410 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’103 -1.4%  Gold 1’799 0.1%  Bitcoin 42’399 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9235 -0.1%  Öl 70.9 -2.7% 
20.12.2021 14:01:39

DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic
21.48 CHF 7.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

20.12.2021 / 14:01
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from 13 December 2021 up to and including 17 December 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 20,437 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.9923 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 10 December 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
13 December 2021 3,095 20.1896
14 December 2021 5,000 19.9344
15 December 2021 4,486 19.9998
16 December 2021 5,000 20.0805
17 December 2021 2,856 19.7570
Total 20,437 19.9923
 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 December 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 25,437 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 10 December 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 20 December 2021

The Executive Board


20.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1260124  20.12.2021 

