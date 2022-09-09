Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Instone Real Estate Group Aktie [Valor: 43490180 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80]
09.09.2022 19:55:24

DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Instone Real Estate Group
8.60 EUR -0.65%
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 2 para. 1 Sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of the Commission to Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 // notification of change
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

09.09.2022 / 19:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Extension of the purpose of the share buyback programme in connection with new employee share programme

Essen 09 September 2022

Instone Real Estate Group SE announced a share buyback programme in an ad-hoc announcement and notification dated 10 February 2022, which has been implemented since 18 March 2022. Shares acquired in the share buyback programme may be used for any legally permitted purpose. The Management Board intends to primarily use the acquired shares for the financing of future growth investments.

The Management Board has decided today in accordance with sec. 71 para 2 no. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to use a proportion of the shares acquired under the share buyback programme to fulfill obligations under a new employee share programme conducted in the Instone group. Accordingly, the purpose of the share buyback programme is extended pursuant to art. 5 para. 2 lit c.) of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.

Terms and conditions of the share buyback programme announced on 10 February 2022, in particular volume and timeline, remain unchanged.
 

Essen, 09 September 2022
 

Instone Real Estate Group SE


09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1439745  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

