Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’999 -0.1%  SPI 14’177 -0.2%  Dow 31’338 -0.2%  DAX 12’926 -0.7%  Euro 0.9906 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’491 -0.5%  Gold 1’735 -0.4%  Bitcoin 20’161 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9810 0.6%  Öl 105.3 -1.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

Instone Real Estate Group Aktie [Valor: 43490180 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.07.2022 13:36:22

DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Instone Real Estate Group
10.60 EUR 1.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

11.07.2022 / 13:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 16th interim announcement

Essen 11 July June 2022 - In the period from 04 July 2022 up to and including 08 July 2022, a number of 81,901 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
     
04.07.2022 16,289 10.5120
05.07.2022 16,393 10.4456
06.07.2022 16,710 10.2479
07.07.2022 16,333 10.4838
08.07.2022 16,176 10.5445

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 08 July 2022 amounts to a number of 937,994 shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1395233  11.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395233&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten