04.04.2022 16:46:51
DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
/ Share Buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - 2nd Interim announcement
Essen - 04 April 2022 - In the period from 28 March 2022 up to and including 01 April 2022, a number of 49.468 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.
The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at
https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 01 April 2022 amounts to a number of 105,297 shares.
Investor Relations
04.04.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group SE
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1319487 04.04.2022
