Qingdao Haier Aktie
DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of the Repurchase of A-Shares through centralized Bidding Transactions

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of the Repurchase of A-Shares through centralized Bidding Transactions

05.05.2022 / 14:33
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG

Announcement on the Progress of the Repurchase of A-Shares through centralized Bidding Transactions

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 5 May 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Progress of the Repurchase of A-Shares through centralized Bidding Transactions.

The announcement is fully available at:

https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020220505652207873365.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Progress%20of%20the%20Repurchase%20of%20A%20Shares%20through%20Centralized%20Bidding%20Transactions

 

IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
Sven Pauly
pi@crossalliance.de
T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.


05.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1345071  05.05.2022 

