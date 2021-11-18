SMI 12’589 -0.1%  SPI 16’173 -0.1%  Dow 35’931 -0.6%  DAX 16’256 0.0%  Euro 1.0515 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’406 0.1%  Gold 1’863 -0.3%  Bitcoin 55’384 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9267 -0.2%  Öl 80.1 -0.1% 
Grand City Properties Aktie [Valor: 18698480 / ISIN: LU0775917882]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.11.2021 12:23:55

DGAP-CMS: Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

Grand City Properties
23.46 CHF -0.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Grand City Properties S.A. / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Final announcement on the Share Buy-Back Programme announced on 15 March 2021
Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

18.11.2021 / 12:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Final announcement on the Share Buy-Back Programme announced on 15 March 2021

Grand City Properties S.A. completed on 17 November 2021 the Share Buy-Back Programme announced on 15 March 2021 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("Buyback Regulation"). Grand City Properties S.A. repurchased a total of 8,973,809 shares at a weighted average price of EUR 22.29. This corresponds to 5.1% of Grand City Properties S.A.'s share capital. The total price excluding incidental costs of the repurchased shares was EUR 200 million. The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Together with the Public Share Buy-Back Offer announced on 28 January 2021, the total share buyback amounts to a volume of EUR 272 million at a weighted average price of EUR 22.00, which corresponds to 7.0% of Grand City Properties S.A.'s share capital.

The repurchased shares are to be used in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Grand City Properties S.A.'s general meeting dated 24 June 2020. Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the Grand City Properties S.A. website at https://www.grandcityproperties.com under section "Investor Relations" in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation.

Luxembourg, 18 November 2021
The Board of Directors


18.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: grandcityproperties.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1250257  18.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250257&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen