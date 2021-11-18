DGAP-CMS: Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Grand City Properties S.A. / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Final announcement on the Share Buy-Back Programme announced on 15 March 2021

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Final announcement on the Share Buy-Back Programme announced on 15 March 2021



Grand City Properties S.A. completed on 17 November 2021 the Share Buy-Back Programme announced on 15 March 2021 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("Buyback Regulation"). Grand City Properties S.A. repurchased a total of 8,973,809 shares at a weighted average price of EUR 22.29. This corresponds to 5.1% of Grand City Properties S.A.'s share capital. The total price excluding incidental costs of the repurchased shares was EUR 200 million. The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Together with the Public Share Buy-Back Offer announced on 28 January 2021, the total share buyback amounts to a volume of EUR 272 million at a weighted average price of EUR 22.00, which corresponds to 7.0% of Grand City Properties S.A.'s share capital.



The repurchased shares are to be used in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Grand City Properties S.A.'s general meeting dated 24 June 2020. Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the Grand City Properties S.A. website at https://www.grandcityproperties.com under section "Investor Relations" in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation. Luxembourg, 18 November 2021

