DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 6th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 9, 2022 In the period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 a number of 34,440 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 44,300 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 01/08/2022 6,850 29.12 XETR 02/08/2022 6,900 28.81 XETR 03/08/2022 315 28.94 CEUX 03/08/2022 6,585 28.96 XETR 04/08/2022 131 29.28 CEUX 04/08/2022 6,709 29.16 XETR 05/08/2022 300 28.61 AQEU 05/08/2022 21 28.84 TQEX 05/08/2022 6,629 28.67 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 01/08/2022 1,067 25.01 AQEU 01/08/2022 1,338 24.99 CEUX 01/08/2022 209 25.04 TQEX 01/08/2022 286 24.95 XETA 01/08/2022 6,000 25.00 XETR 02/08/2022 1,088 24.61 AQEU 02/08/2022 1,390 24.62 CEUX 02/08/2022 220 24.70 TQEX 02/08/2022 276 24.65 XETA 02/08/2022 6,076 24.64 XETR 03/08/2022 1,037 24.46 AQEU 03/08/2022 1,277 24.48 CEUX 03/08/2022 233 24.46 TQEX 03/08/2022 205 24.30 XETA 03/08/2022 6,298 24.41 XETR 04/08/2022 1,103 24.47 AQEU 04/08/2022 1,258 24.46 CEUX 04/08/2022 223 24.50 TQEX 04/08/2022 6,316 24.51 XETR 05/08/2022 1,047 24.24 AQEU 05/08/2022 1,191 24.18 CEUX 05/08/2022 213 24.35 TQEX 05/08/2022 5,949 24.18 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to a number of 219,990 preference shares and 270,875 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 09/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

