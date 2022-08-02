DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 5th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 2, 2022 In the period from July 25, 2022 until and including July 29, 2022 a number of 34,750 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 43,460 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 25/07/2022 170 28.64 AQEU 25/07/2022 322 28.90 CEUX 25/07/2022 70 29.02 TQEX 25/07/2022 6,338 28.88 XETR 26/07/2022 177 28.26 AQEU 26/07/2022 6,873 28.31 XETR 27/07/2022 86 28.12 CEUX 27/07/2022 6,964 28.44 XETR 28/07/2022 101 28.56 AQEU 28/07/2022 567 28.71 CEUX 28/07/2022 6,282 28.60 XETR 29/07/2022 7 29.60 TQEX 29/07/2022 6,793 29.23 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 25/07/2022 1,151 24.69 AQEU 25/07/2022 1,306 24.69 CEUX 25/07/2022 215 24.65 TQEX 25/07/2022 6,630 24.72 XETR 26/07/2022 1,094 24.32 AQEU 26/07/2022 1,259 24.30 CEUX 26/07/2022 212 24.44 TQEX 26/07/2022 754 24.10 XETA 26/07/2022 4,845 24.35 XETR 27/07/2022 1,064 24.26 AQEU 27/07/2022 1,262 24.27 CEUX 27/07/2022 205 24.25 TQEX 27/07/2022 6,269 24.30 XETR 28/07/2022 1,062 24.20 AQEU 28/07/2022 1,278 24.26 CEUX 28/07/2022 197 24.33 TQEX 28/07/2022 1,218 24.40 XETA 28/07/2022 4,739 24.26 XETR 29/07/2022 1,059 24.64 AQEU 29/07/2022 1,296 24.75 CEUX 29/07/2022 206 24.66 TQEX 29/07/2022 207 24.95 XETA 29/07/2022 5,932 24.74 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 29, 2022 amounts to a number of 185,550 preference shares and 226,575 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 02/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

