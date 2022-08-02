Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
02.08.2022 12:08:53

DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 5. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

02.08.2022 / 12:08
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 5th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 2, 2022 In the period from July 25, 2022 until and including July 29, 2022 a number of 34,750 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 43,460 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
25/07/2022 170 28.64 AQEU
25/07/2022 322 28.90 CEUX
25/07/2022 70 29.02 TQEX
25/07/2022 6,338 28.88 XETR
26/07/2022 177 28.26 AQEU
26/07/2022 6,873 28.31 XETR
27/07/2022 86 28.12 CEUX
27/07/2022 6,964 28.44 XETR
28/07/2022 101 28.56 AQEU
28/07/2022 567 28.71 CEUX
28/07/2022 6,282 28.60 XETR
29/07/2022 7 29.60 TQEX
29/07/2022 6,793 29.23 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
25/07/2022 1,151 24.69 AQEU
25/07/2022 1,306 24.69 CEUX
25/07/2022 215 24.65 TQEX
25/07/2022 6,630 24.72 XETR
26/07/2022 1,094 24.32 AQEU
26/07/2022 1,259 24.30 CEUX
26/07/2022 212 24.44 TQEX
26/07/2022 754 24.10 XETA
26/07/2022 4,845 24.35 XETR
27/07/2022 1,064 24.26 AQEU
27/07/2022 1,262 24.27 CEUX
27/07/2022 205 24.25 TQEX
27/07/2022 6,269 24.30 XETR
28/07/2022 1,062 24.20 AQEU
28/07/2022 1,278 24.26 CEUX
28/07/2022 197 24.33 TQEX
28/07/2022 1,218 24.40 XETA
28/07/2022 4,739 24.26 XETR
29/07/2022 1,059 24.64 AQEU
29/07/2022 1,296 24.75 CEUX
29/07/2022 206 24.66 TQEX
29/07/2022 207 24.95 XETA
29/07/2022 5,932 24.74 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 29, 2022 amounts to a number of 185,550 preference shares and 226,575 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 02/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


02.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1411527  02.08.2022 

