FUCHS PETROLUB Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
05.07.2022 15:41:57

DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

FUCHS PETROLUB
27.99 CHF -9.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share Buyback - 1st interim announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

05.07.2022 / 15:41
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 1st interim announcement

Mannheim July 5, 2022 In the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 a number of 42,050 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 41,011 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
27/06/2022 770 25.84 CEUX
27/06/2022 200 25.75 TQEX
27/06/2022 8,380 25.82 XETR
28/06/2022 791 26.53 CEUX
28/06/2022 6,909 26.37 XETR
29/06/2022 88 26.08 AQEU
29/06/2022 75 26.48 CEUX
29/06/2022 7,937 26.44 XETR
30/06/2022 315 26.15 AQEU
30/06/2022 1 26.56 CEUX
30/06/2022 3,692 26.30 XETA
30/06/2022 4,992 26.34 XETR
01/07/2022 19 26.74 CEUX
01/07/2022 7,881 26.64 XETR

 

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
27/06/2022 824 23.69 AQEU
27/06/2022 689 23.72 CEUX
27/06/2022 126 23.75 TQEX
27/06/2022 6,039 23.72 XETR
28/06/2022 881 23.83 AQEU
28/06/2022 725 23.90 CEUX
28/06/2022 130 23.98 TQEX
28/06/2022 248 23.50 XETA
28/06/2022 6,194 23.80 XETR
29/06/2022 907 23.49 AQEU
29/06/2022 669 23.52 CEUX
29/06/2022 133 23.50 TQEX
29/06/2022 200 23.45 XETA
29/06/2022 6,546 23.54 XETR
30/06/2022 907 23.25 AQEU
30/06/2022 636 23.22 CEUX
30/06/2022 135 23.23 TQEX
30/06/2022 3,693 23.21 XETA
30/06/2022 2,829 23.23 XETR
01/07/2022 944 23.34 AQEU
01/07/2022 691 23.35 CEUX
01/07/2022 138 23.44 TQEX
01/07/2022 1,827 23.23 XETA
01/07/2022 4,900 23.36 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 amounts to a number of 42,050 preference shares and 41,011 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 05/07/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1391255  05.07.2022 

1391255  05.07.2022

﻿

