SMI 11’872 0.1%  SPI 15’034 0.1%  Dow 33’891 1.8%  DAX 14’000 0.7%  Euro 1.0205 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’821 1.5%  Gold 1’930 0.1%  Bitcoin 39’958 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9196 -0.1%  Öl 118.1 3.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

freenet Aktie [Valor: 10575025 / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.03.2022 08:30:04

DGAP-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

freenet
25.00 CHF -0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / Release of a capital market information
freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

03.03.2022 / 08:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report

On 13 January 2022, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 13 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 (share buyback program 2022).

Between 24 February 2022 and 03 March 2022, a total of 93,977 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 24 February 2022 to 02 March 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
24.02.2022 62,377 23.2316 1,449,117.51
25.02.2022 3,313 23.3984 77,518.90
28.02.2022 0 0.0000 0.00
01.03.2022 0 0.0000 0.00
02.03.2022 28,287 23.4883 664,413.54
Total 93,977 23.3147 2,191,049.95
 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 13 January 2022 up to, and including, 02 March 2022 amounts to 222,490.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (freenet-group.de/en/investor-relations/share).

Hamburg, March 2022

freenet AG
The Executive Board


03.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1293037  03.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1293037&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu freenet AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten