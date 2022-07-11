DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #4

In the period from 4 July 2022 to 8 July 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 800 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 07.08.2022 80 80.5000 6.440 07.07.2022 120 78.6000 9.432 07.06.2022 240 77.0000 18.480 07.05.2022 180 77.7000 13.986 07.04.2022 180 78.5889 14.146

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 3,530.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 11 July 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board