DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

5 September 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 29 August 2022 until and including 2 September 2022, a number of 1,805,092 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 29 Aug 2022 488,383 36.2498 17,703,786.07 30 Aug 2022 403,500 36.9697 14,917,273.95 31 Aug 2022 83,322 36.6253 3,051,693.25 01 Sep 2022 445,338 35.7734 15,931,254.41 02 Sep 2022 384,549 35.9711 13,832,650.53

Total 1,805,092 36.2511 65,436,658.21

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 2 Sep 2022 amounts to 17,342,341 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.