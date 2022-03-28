DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

28 March 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 21 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022, a number of 679,451 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 21 Mar 2022 113,775 45.8971 5,221,942.55 22 Mar 2022 72,513 46.0584 3,339,832.76 23 Mar 2022 198,821 45.2911 9,004,821.79 24 Mar 2022 208,626 44.8569 9,358,315.62 25 Mar 2022 85,716 44.5355 3,817,404.92 Total 679,451 45.2458 30,742,317.64

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022 amounts to 1,479,578 shares.

