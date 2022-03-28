Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Deutsche Bank Aktie [Valor: 829257 / ISIN: DE0005140008]
DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

28.03.2022 / 14:04
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 2nd Interim Reporting

In the period from 21 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022 a number of 4,660,158 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 08 March 2022 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 14 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)

21/03/2022 962,162 11.1356

22/03/2022 930,934 11.5092

23/03/2022 918,189 11.6689

24/03/2022 926,904 11.5592

25/03/2022 921,969 11.6211

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2022-1

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022 amounts to 9,707,329 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).


28.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1313279  28.03.2022 

